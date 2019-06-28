High Crimes & Misdemeanors
(Citizens speak)
I am man. Man I am.
We do not like them, man I am.
We would not like them here or there.
We would not like them anywhere.
We would not like them in the House,
Impeach him there, the lying louse,
Arrange him in the witness box,
Have Dr. Seuss take off his socks.
Feathers daubed and brushed with tar,
Tell Donald Trump he "went too far:"
Constitution, statutes, we make three,
From corrupt leaders now make free.
(The administration)
Say, in the dark, here in the dark,
Would you, could you in the dark?
(Echo)
We would not, could not in the dark,
We would not like them here or there
We would not like them anywhere.
The law is clear, we'll not refrain.
(The administration)
You do not like them, so you say,
Try them, try them, and you may.
Enjoined, we like high crimes and memes:
Gerrymanders, "purge-the-rolls" our themes,
Junk news fosters all our dreams.
Refuse subpoenas from the House,
Bear witness false just like a fox,
Separate powers we shall Barr.
High crimes? Lift purses? Yes, we dare.
They are so good, so good you see
that we'll commit them anywhere.
Bruce Russell Sr.,
Missoula