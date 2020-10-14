Greg Gianforte is irresponsible and reckless

Recently Lee Newspapers published a letter (signed by (111) public health officials from around the state ) to Greg Gianforte about his wanton disregard for rules and policies surrounding our on-going Pandemic public health crisis.

Actually, the letter pointed out several times in recent weeks that Gianforte has shown up and participated in public gatherings without wearing a mask or without practicing social distancing.

These are just some of the recent examples of his lack of respect for the law and more broadly his disregard for those who spend time in his presence. Gianforte has once again showed us why he is unfit to be our Governor in Montana. As the Lee letter pointed out Gianforte sets a poor example for Montanans with his continued self-centered (Trump-like) selfish actions. This letter from Lee was signed by (111) public health officials from around the state.

All you really need to know is that, like Trump, Gianforte demonstrated a serious lack of self-control when he attacked a reporter at a Gianforte event a couple years ago. He was charged by local law enforcement and was required to attend an “anger management” class in an attempt to help him learn how to control his out of control rage. (I never did hear whether he passed or flunked the class.) But by his recent acts of lack of discipline I suspect it was the latter.