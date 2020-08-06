Grizzly Council must represent real picture

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the Montana Governor’s Office, “Bears are encroaching on human habitat like we have never experienced before as these populations continue to recover.”

This smacks of the same assumption of human privilege and prejudice that drove grizzly bears down to 2% of their former numbers and habitat in the Lower 48 states as people claimed the grizzly’s domain for themselves. The meager recent gains in bear populations and reoccupation of bear habitat is barely a blip on the chart of their demise and yet it is being touted as “recovery” while being complained of as "encroachment."

The privilege and prejudice expressed by the Governor’s Office make one wonder whether the recommendations being written by the Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council will be used for anything other than political spin for perpetuating this privilege and prejudice against grizzly bears. We urge the council to abandon consensus on its outstanding issues in order to present the governor with a more realistic picture of the diversity of opinion in Montana.

To forge consensus through browbeating at this late date will simply present the governor with a false narrative by which to perpetuate the longstanding human prejudice against grizzly bears.

Keith Hammer,