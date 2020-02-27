Grizzly council should consider PNT reroute

Montanans do not like being told what to do, especially when it comes to managing our land.

Currently, the Pacific Northwest Trail (PNT), the legislative work of a hiking group from Washington State, cuts directly through a vulnerable ecosystem in the Yaak Valley. This route will actually work against the protection of an endangered group of grizzly bears there. Which poses the question: Is this short section of the PNT, which has viable re-routing options, worth further endangering this struggling population?

Every human deserves the opportunity to experience the outdoors, but bears deserve the opportunity to exist, too. To allow for both of these to happen, we need to reroute this section of the PNT. There has been a detour proposed to the south; one which would provide an equal, or greater, experience to the PNT hiker, would benefit local businesses and would allow the Yaak Valley grizzly bears an opportunity to recover.

As the governor’s grizzly bear council meets on the 26th and 27th in Libby, I hope they take this serious and local issue into concern.

If the PNT is re-routed, hikers get to enjoy nature, businesses will likely benefit, and bears get to be bears.

Andy Connelly,

Whitefish

