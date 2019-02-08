Referencing: "Poll shows growing impact of climate change," Jan. 31.
Dear Editor,
Climate change presents the most pressing problems of the 21st century. The fact that voters, regardless of political affiliation, are becoming increasingly concerned about environmental protection is encouraging. It shows that we are no longer willing to sit idly by as our planet deteriorates.
The people of Montana are correct — the time to act is now. Thankfully, there’s a proven, reliable solution to the climate threat: The Baker-Shultz Carbon Dividends plan. Created by former Republican secretaries of state, it’s a groundbreaking, bipartisan climate change proposal with support from both fossil fuel companies and environmental groups. It was also endorsed by the world’s top economists, including 27 Nobel laureates, through the "Economists’ Statement in support of Carbon Dividends."
The plan would institute a gradually increasing carbon tax on only the largest companies that produce the most CO2 and redistribute the revenue equally to all Americans. A family of four would receive an estimated $2,000/year from these revenues alone.
The Baker-Shultz plan is effective, economically sound and widely supported. It’s time for U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines to support this proposal for the planet, and for the citizens of Montana.
Carlos Carrillo,
Students for Carbon Dividends
San Gabriel, California