'Grounded oversight'

Montanans rely on air travel. Montana Department of Transportation reports 4,828,265 air carrier/commuter flights and passengers in 2019.

Did Senator Daines ‘ground’ his oversight duties of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after Boeing’s 737 MAX jet crashes?

Key questions: Did Daines call for hearings in his Appropriations Committee after 346 killed—including 8 Americans—in two Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet crashes in 2018-2019?

Did Daines request the Inspector General (IG) testify on their June 29, 2020, Report concluding:

1. Boeing gave FAA “limited information” on flight control software, MCAS, cited as a “contributing factor in both accidents.”

2. FAA failed to ‘prioritize’ the flight control software before certifying the Boeing 737 jets.

3. FAA created a ‘fox-in-the-hen-house’ certification process with Boeing. The IG found 2018 FAA data that 4 U.S. aircraft manufacturers approved about 94% of the certification activities for their own aircraft.

Did Daines demand his Appropriations Committee withhold FAA funds until FAA implements a 2015 IG recommendation for risk-based tools in their certification process?