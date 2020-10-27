Montanans rely on air travel. Montana Department of Transportation reports 4,828,265 air carrier/commuter flights and passengers in 2019.
Did Senator Daines ‘ground’ his oversight duties of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after Boeing’s 737 MAX jet crashes?
Key questions: Did Daines call for hearings in his Appropriations Committee after 346 killed—including 8 Americans—in two Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet crashes in 2018-2019?
Did Daines request the Inspector General (IG) testify on their June 29, 2020, Report concluding:
1. Boeing gave FAA “limited information” on flight control software, MCAS, cited as a “contributing factor in both accidents.”
2. FAA failed to ‘prioritize’ the flight control software before certifying the Boeing 737 jets.
3. FAA created a ‘fox-in-the-hen-house’ certification process with Boeing. The IG found 2018 FAA data that 4 U.S. aircraft manufacturers approved about 94% of the certification activities for their own aircraft.
Did Daines demand his Appropriations Committee withhold FAA funds until FAA implements a 2015 IG recommendation for risk-based tools in their certification process?
The answer: “No” to all questions.
There’s one “Yes” answer: Does Daines’ Federal Election Commission paperwork show him accepting $4,000.00 from the Boeing Company Political Action Committee March 2019 - February 2020?
‘Grounded oversight’…right?
John Metzger,
Helena
