Growing Tree staff deserve recognition

I would like to submit a letter for public recognition for the staff at the Growing Tree here in Missoula.

As a single father I struggle daily, and they help in every way. The staff and advisers at their place of business treat me and my children with not just respect, but a level of care that is usually reserved for family.

They are a beacon of conduct in our community that should be recognized and honored. I am truly appreciative for them and the work they do.

Dane Wolf,

Missoula

