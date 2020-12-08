Growing Tree staff deserve recognition

I would like to submit a letter for public recognition for the staff at the Growing Tree here in Missoula.
As a single father I struggle daily, and they help in every way. The staff and advisers at their place of business treat me and my children with not just respect, but a level of care that is usually reserved for family.
They are a beacon of conduct in our community that should be recognized and honored. I am truly appreciative for them and the work they do.
Dane Wolf,
Missoula
