Gubernatorial candidates don't care about Montanans

Mike Cooney and Greg Gianforte don’t care about Montanans.

They care about people living in Virginia, Ohio, Oregon and Utah.

If they cared about Montanans, they’d spend their campaign cash in Montana, creating Montana jobs in the process.

Instead they spend out of state, like so:

Gianforte gave $28,000 to an Oregon firm for polling;

Cooney gave $37,000 to a New York firm for polling;

Gianforte gave $135,000 to a Utah firm for printing;

Cooney gave $75,000 to a Virginia firm for campaign videos; and

Gianforte gave $350,000 to an Ohio firm for consulting.

All of that spending comes to us from the latest campaign finance reports. The totals I just listed amount to $625,000.

Imagine the impact that money would have had in Montana communities, for Montana families.

But we’ll never know.

What we do know is that these two men will continue to spend the majority of their money out of state, all the time touting how much they’ve taken from Montanans, as if this means they care about us.

It’s sad that we put up with this.

Greg Strandberg,

Missoula

