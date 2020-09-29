Guess who gets my vote?

I’m a realist and recognize most who start this will not get beyond the second bullet point, and the few who get all the way through will often disagree with it and with me. But I believe we are all entitled to personal opinions and should be able to agreeably disagree.

• I love America, founded in 1776, not 1619 – as an immigrant and a citizen for over 75 years who has traveled to all seven continents and about 80 countries, I have seen nothing close to the American system, despite its flaws.

• I’m a capitalist – no economic system has done so much good for so many, both rich and poor.

• I’m a Christian and fiercely object to efforts at eradicating religion despite First Amendment religious freedom rights. Beliefs of the religious, non-religious and anti-religious should ALL be respected.

• I’m tired of disparagement because of being a politically incorrect old, white, male over which I have absolutely no control.

• America isn’t systemically racist, contrary to what the media and certain politicians say. We’re a country that constitutionally eliminated racial discrimination 150+ years ago and has continued to move further along culturally.