Guest view: It’s time for a change

Meaghan Mobbs (Missoulian Jan. 22) is correct in giving President Biden a “D” on foreign relations, but for the wrong reasons. Mobbs lists many grievances regarding the Biden administration’s foreign policy but offers only vague alternatives. Her version of the solution is to use a bigger stick, as opposed to Biden’s “shtick,” implying the need for more rockets, bombs and devices with which to deliver them.

Her column mentions Ukraine only twice, as a protracted proxy war and an aside that Germany reneged on their promise to increase their arms spending to 2% of their GDP. Let us begin there, since Ukraine is now the center of U.S. foreign policy and thereby of greatest concern.

Mobbs correctly describes Ukraine as a proxy war, a fact openly admitted by Biden and members of his national security team. It is, in our opinion, a needless war, preceded by decades of Washington’s actions, including the expansion of NATO and the 2014 Maidan coup orchestrated by the U.S. Many respected diplomats, academics and politicians predicted this disaster, including master diplomat and architect of the Cold War, George Kennan.

Biden, with generations of Washington politicians and administrations, believes optimal outcomes in our relations with others may be achieved with sanctions and bombs. Adam Schiff famously voiced many of his colleagues’ belief that “we have to fight ‘em over there so we don’t have to fight ‘em here.” And currently, our leaders openly admit they are sacrificing Ukrainian lives to advance their agenda to render Russia impotent while they blithely ignore unintended consequences like a regional war in Europe or a nuclear exchange.

Europe has not benefited by embracing the Ukraine project, its previously thriving economy diving for loss of Russian gas to fuel its factories and its people suffering from winter’s cold. German industry has been damaged sufficiently that companies are relocating to the U.S. So much for the 2% goal to fund arms. This is but a small part of the global economy that has been adversely affected by the Ukraine war.

Americans have contributed tens of billions of dollars in arms and munitions so Ukraine can fight the Russians for us, seriously depleting the Pentagon’s reserve weaponry. Billions again are needed to resupply. Add to this, the development of new exotic and expensive weapons, boosting our Pentagon budget to a nominal $858 billion, not counting additional giveaways to Ukraine. For the U.S. security establishment, war is good business, but a forever war is far better. And make no mistake, those in charge intend for this to go on a long time. More than 80% of the money spent on said arms comes back to a handful of companies that have ready ears in Washington to do their bidding.

Since World War II, the U.S. has failed at every war it engaged in, including the Afghan War Mobbs cited. The losses enumerated during our 2020 exit pale compared to our losses and those inflicted on the Afghan people over its 20-year duration. So much for using bombs as an instrument of foreign policy. Mobbs doesn’t seem to get it. Expand to China and Iran?

Lost in all this “foreign policy” that is seen as not quite aggressive enough is its effect on the American people. We suffer neglect of our poor, our elderly, our public schools, our prisons and justice system, our transportation and municipal infrastructure — and our souls. Allocations to all components of our security state total roughly $1.4 trillion, yet our dedication to militarism fails at every turn to give us a better life. It’s time for a change.