Gun crisis trumps fears about future

Why does it always have to come down to owning guns for some people?

In his Feb. 28 letter in the Missoulian, Ed Chaberek rambles on about how guns will save us from socialism. Will your guns also save us if Donald Trump and his coterie of sycophants try to overturn the election process if he doesn’t win the 2020 election? That’s more likely.

Moreover, the increase in school shootings, workplace shootings and shootings in other public spaces is an existing crisis. People are dying now. We need to solve that, and soon. If that means banning civilian ownership of assault weapons and background checks before gun purchases — neither of which precludes sane people owning hunting rifles or pistols — so be it.

Gun control is our only hope of keeping guns out of the hands of fanatics and nutcases, if they don’t already own them thanks to our lax gun ownership policies. It’s a matter of priorities, and an existing crisis should trump (if you’ll excuse the expression) fears about the future hands down.

Kate Kronen,

Missoula

