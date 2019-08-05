Keven McCarthy argued that video games are the culprit for the mass shootings, but in the usual American self-centered way, did not consider other countries like Japan with many video games and no mass shootings.
Rick Santorum somehow blamed the victims for not being armed themselves. Why is this guy given air time? It would be more productive to have a talking GI Joe doll.
The head of the GOP in the White House, after some time nursing his bone spurs, ironically blames mental illness for a 21-year-old El Paso white supremacist killing Latinos. How disconnected can one person be, as this man? Last time I heard, "they" were very fine people. Perhaps they can be very fine people and mentally ill killers as well?
There is no need for any debate; that right was squandered fulfilling all of the NRA’s wishes these so many years.
Gun control legislation now. It would have been better after Sandy Hook, but perhaps a few innocent lives can be spared if a certain political party to get off their posteriors, quit taking blood money for campaigns and do their jobs now?
Erwin Curry,
Missoula