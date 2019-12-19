A new study from Northeastern University in Boston has found an inverse association between social mobility and gun homicide rates.
In U.S. counties where social mobility is higher, gun homicide rates are substantially lower than when the social ladder is stagnant. The study recommends lowering gun homicide rates through policy changes. This seems to be common sense.
Why didn’t the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) do this study perhaps a decade or two ago? Because of a rider placed in an omnibus spending bill in 1996, under Republican control, called the Dickey Amendment, which effectively prohibited the CDC to do so.
The number of gun homicides in the U.S. was over 14,000 in 2017. There are even more suicides, which no doubt are affected by social mobility opportunities as well. How many lives could have been prevented with earlier CDC analysis? This seems very tragic, and negligent, in the least.
Of course the Republican mantra is that the government can do no right. Perhaps the tragedy is lost upon the GOP with their narrow, myopic anti-government ideology prevailing in decision-making?
The article is found in December 2019 Scientific American.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula