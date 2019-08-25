I've been thinking about the recent death of a boy, a family friend, killed by a hit-and-run driver. The suspect was allegedly impaired with license suspended.
These are the people MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, have focused on, and their efforts have mostly succeeded. DUI laws don't stop drivers from breaking the law, but have deterred many impaired drivers from taking the wheel, and saved many lives.
Which leads me to Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense. We need to clamp down on gun owners the same way as impaired drivers.
Those with a history or suspicion of gun violence should be denied or suspended from owning and/or carrying a gun, e.g. domestic abusers — including “boyfriends.”
Background checks on individuals who buy guns at shows or over the internet should be standard, and red flag laws should allow law enforcement to investigate and take guns from individuals suspected of planning violence. There should be no permit-less carry from state to state; safety training should be required.
The death of our friend's son is no less tragic and shocking than the deaths of 20 second-graders at Sandy Hook, and all the others killed by impaired drivers or gunned down. We cry with you.
Lynne Dickman,
Missoula