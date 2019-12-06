I was appalled by the advertisement dropped on my front porch with the Missoulian on Thursday, Nov. 28. The ad offered a build-your-own AR-15 rifle.
By offering guns in parts, dealers and buyers are able to thwart even the minimal gun control legislation we do have. That the assault rifle ban was allowed to expire by our congressional leaders is a cruel reflection on how manufacturers and lobbyists have wrested control of our guns from our communities. Large majorities of the population favor background checks and most desire bans on assault type weapons, yet our representatives are afraid to even bring these bills up for a vote.
This is not about scary government officials coming to take your guns. This is about big money lobbying getting in the way of common sense regulations that have been shown to reduce gun violence both in parts of the U.S. and in other civilized countries. It's time for us to stand up and demand our representatives represent us, not just big donors and lobbyists.
Bradley Elison,
Missoula