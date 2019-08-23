U.S. Sen. Steve Daines states, “Many experts believe firearm restriction proposals would be ineffective in preventing violent crimes.” Indeed!
In fact, firearm restrictions will bring more violence. Why? Because criminals will ignore the firearm restrictions while citizens will be forced to surrender their deterrent to crime (an intrinsic protection).
Furthermore, under red flag laws, it is inevitable citizens will die, killed by police in their own homes as police attempt to seize their guns. This already happened to Gary Willis in Maryland. Imagine the bloodshed (both law enforcers and their red flag victims) as the mass of citizens who covet their God-given right to self-defense rebel against red flag laws and rise against those who are creating and implementing them. And these levels of bloodshed would come nowhere near the historical record of death-by-government when tyrannical despots disarm their people.
Without firearms protecting the American citizens from would-be villains and murderers (not to mention a tyrannical government), how much more blood will run down our streets? Pray governing officials will halt this madness before it’s too late.
Julie Baldridge,
Kalispell