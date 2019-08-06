{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Second mass shooting in 24 hours. Not to worry. Local gun-right organizations remain confident that these mass shooting will soon stop — all by themselves, for no reason at all.

Ed Dramer,

Kalispell

