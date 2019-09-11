When we talk about gun safety in Montana, the conversation must include responsible storage of firearms. Unfortunately, the National Rifle Association and like-minded local organizations sponsor gun safety programs that don’t include this, opting to hold children responsible for not accessing guns, instead of putting the onus where it belongs — on adults.
Sadly, I know firsthand this doesn’t work. Despite learning the NRA’s brand of gun safety, my cousin’s 9-year-old was shot and killed in Belgrade after he and another boy found a loaded, unsecured handgun.
If you, like me, keep a firearm in your home, you are responsible for ensuring children can’t access it by storing it locked, unloaded and separate from ammunition. Or, at the very least, in a locked gun safe only you can access. This can also prevent teens with temporary thoughts of suicide from completing a permanent act.
Parents should also ask about firearms and how they’re stored before their kids visit other homes. Though it may feel awkward, it could save your child’s life.
You can learn more about responsible storage at besmartforkids.org. Missoula has several BeSMART-certified instructors who teach classes throughout the year and are happy to present to groups throughout western Montana.
Allison Franz,
Missoula