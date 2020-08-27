 Skip to main content
'Gun violence' a misleading term

"Gun violence." This is a term recently adopted by the liberal news media and a lot of liberal politicians. There is no such thing as "gun violence."

Have you ever heard of "knife violence"? Of course not. This is a term used by people who are against people who own firearms. There are, of course, many instances of "people" violence daily in our country.

I have owned firearms for over 60 years. I have participated in competitions using rifles, handguns and shotguns, with some success. At no time have I ever seen a gun act on its own. It is an inanimate object until a human picks it up and uses it. The person holding it determines if it is used for good or bad. Thousands and thousands of lives have been saved by a good person with access to a firearm.

There is an old saying that says, "When seconds count, the police are minutes away." Think about it.

Dave Nickerson.

Victor

