So, Republicans in our Montana state legislature think college students are mature and responsible enough to keep guns in their dorms and classrooms. And they think college administrators are too ignorant to be in charge of their own student body’s safety.

Do these legislators really think it’s a good idea to take the thousands of students in our university system, many of whom like to drink and party, and others who may have emotional issues, and throw them together in a stressful college environment with loaded guns in dorm rooms and at social gatherings?

Are these legislators ready to accept responsibility for the tragedies that could occur with easy accessibility to guns by immature, impulsive teens and young adults, and the lawsuits that could follow?

This bill will likely cause a drop in enrollment for Montana universities. What parent wants their son or daughter living in a dorm room next to a kid with a loaded gun who could be having a bad day?

Governor Gianforte, I hope you will be the wise adult in the room and put an end to this dangerous bill immediately. Guns and unsupervised kids don’t mix.

Bonnie Farrington,

Darby

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0