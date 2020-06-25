Guns are designed to kill

Guns are designed to kill

In March, a reader took issue with an editorial comment "Toilet paper and guns … one designed for comfort in life, the other designed to take life away …" by trying to argue against guns are "designed to take life away." But what's to argue with? Guns are most assuredly designed to take life away — or put more graphically — to kill.

Why issue guns to U.S. soldiers? Most Americans will respond so U.S. armed forces can kill enemy combatants before they kill Americans.

Why do hunters carry guns? Here's what Mr. Ruger, of the gun-designing family, said, "It's the hunt that counts. Killing animals at the end is simply making the hunt complete." (Ruger & His Guns, p. 309). A successful hunt results in taking a life.

A dude who enjoys flaunting his AR-15 while strutting around at a peaceful, progressive rally doesn't carry a gun because the gun is designed only to intimidate, but because the gun is designed to kill; and the gun carrier is quite confident that some rally participants are unnerved by that fact. Man up and admit it; guns are designed to take life away — to kill. Any opposing argument defies logic.

Linda Holtom,

Missoula

