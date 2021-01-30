Guns make suicide attempts more likely to be fatal

The issues these people are raising are not emotional knee-jerk reactions or boogeymen, they are legitimate common sense concerns and frustrations. Did you actually read any of them? Because it feels like you’ve missed everything they’ve said. I’ll try to reiterate some of the points made in letters like Rebecca Squires ’ for you.

Montana is a national leader in suicides ages 10-24, and unfortunately it doesn’t look like that number is going down; in fact it appears to be rising. Suicides by gun are especially terrible because they have a much higher fatality rate than other methods. As Squires stated, suicide by gun is fatal about 90% of the time. The next most fatal method of suicide is drowning, which carries a fatality rate of about 65%. I’m not sure if you know how numbers work, but that’s a pretty significant difference. It means people who attempt suicide via other methods are less likely to succeed. They can abort mid-attempt, they have a chance to get help afterwards. Someone, especially a young person, with easy access to a gun is basically impossible to help afterwards, oftentimes they’re just gone. It is a fact, not a feeling, that owning a gun is far more likely to turn a suicide attempt into a suicide success for all members of the household.