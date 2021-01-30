Guns make suicide attempts more likely to be fatal

Hey, Archer Clark (online-only letter to the editor), for you to call opinions on House Bill 102 “bad arguments” is pretty laughable considering all you have to oppose their arguments are some false equivalencies, some ad hominem, and a straw man named Beto O'Rourke. For someone named "Archer" you seem to be pretty far off target.
The issues these people are raising are not emotional knee-jerk reactions or boogeymen, they are legitimate common sense concerns and frustrations. Did you actually read any of them? Because it feels like you’ve missed everything they’ve said. I’ll try to reiterate some of the points made in letters like Rebecca Squires’ for you.
Montana is a national leader in suicides ages 10-24, and unfortunately it doesn’t look like that number is going down; in fact it appears to be rising. Suicides by gun are especially terrible because they have a much higher fatality rate than other methods. As Squires stated, suicide by gun is fatal about 90% of the time. The next most fatal method of suicide is drowning, which carries a fatality rate of about 65%. I’m not sure if you know how numbers work, but that’s a pretty significant difference. It means people who attempt suicide via other methods are less likely to succeed. They can abort mid-attempt, they have a chance to get help afterwards. Someone, especially a young person, with easy access to a gun is basically impossible to help afterwards, oftentimes they’re just gone. It is a fact, not a feeling, that owning a gun is far more likely to turn a suicide attempt into a suicide success for all members of the household.
So how does youth suicide and HB 102 connect? Well, guess where a ton of largely unsupervised youths between the ages of 18-24 live anywhere from two to four years of their lives? That’s right, on college campuses. As stated earlier, 18-24-year-olds fall into a demographic that attempts suicide at increasing and alarming rates in this state. What does HB 102 do? Allow guns on college campuses where they currently are not allowed.
Guns make suicide attempts far more likely to succeed. Therefore, we can infer with some certainty that the likelihood of successful suicides on college campuses will increase with the passage of HB 102.
Does that make sense? It’s not a hard concept.
Joseph Taylor,
Frenchtown