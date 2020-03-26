Guns not always used to take life

Rev. John Daniels offers us the opinion that firearms are "designed to take life away” (Missoulian, March 21). I do not doubt that Daniels correctly expresses how he would use a firearm. Daniels is surely the expert on himself.
However, he should not so quickly project his own character and intent onto the rest of us.
You have free articles remaining.
Over 99% of all firearms in Montana are never used to injure a person. They are used legitimately and responsibly for hunting, recreation, competition, collecting and rarely, but importantly, self defense. In that last role, we occasionally use firearms to enforce our choice to not be the victim of violence, a choice anyone should be allowed and empowered to make. When firearms are employed in that self-defense role, national data tells us that shots are fired in only 9% of occasions. So, it is a very rare firearm indeed that is used to injure another person, or to "take life away."
For those few who just recently joined the Montana gun culture by purchasing your first firearm, welcome to the gun culture and get training. And, don't listen to people who would demonize guns just because guns may appear demonic through their very personal and possibly distorted lens.
Gary Marbut,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!