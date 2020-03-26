Guns not always used to take life

Over 99% of all firearms in Montana are never used to injure a person. They are used legitimately and responsibly for hunting, recreation, competition, collecting and rarely, but importantly, self defense. In that last role, we occasionally use firearms to enforce our choice to not be the victim of violence, a choice anyone should be allowed and empowered to make. When firearms are employed in that self-defense role, national data tells us that shots are fired in only 9% of occasions. So, it is a very rare firearm indeed that is used to injure another person, or to "take life away."