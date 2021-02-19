 Skip to main content
Haaland has a voice that needs to be heard

Dear Senator Daines,

I understand that you are thinking of opposing Ms. Haaland's confirmation as Secretary of the Interior because of her support of moving toward clean, renewable energy sources. You apparently feel this will take jobs away from Montanans. Fossil fuels are soon to be dinosaurs. Coal plants are already closing here. It's time you, our representatives, start thinking more innovatively and proactively about retraining Montanans currently in oil, gas and coal industry jobs to take advantage of the inevitable need to move toward more sustainable and earth-and-people-friendly resources. Here in Montana let's be leaders rather than hang onto a sinking ship. The appointment of Ms. Haaland would not only help Montanans and the country move in a positive, sustainable direction it would signal a desire to make our Native American sisters and brothers our long overdue partners. We have 78,000 Native Americans in Montana. As a Native American, Ms. Haaland has a voice we sorely need to listen to. She would be the first Native American to hold a cabinet level position. We will be tuning in to her hearing this Tuesday, Feb. 23, and watching your response.

Amy Ragsdale,

Missoula

