This is in response to Mr. Tulberg's article of Aug. 18 criticizing the "character type in the Democratic Party" for removing political signs from his property. Although I don't condone disturbing anything from another's property, I must offer my explanation in defense of this action.

Mr. Tulberg, we are tired and just plain worn out after four years of lies and deceitful, self-serving behavior from the leader of our country. We are deeply disturbed over the division his leadership has created in our community and our country. And we are disheartened that some of our fine neighbors continue to be fooled into thinking Mr. Trump is still the right choice for America.

Seeing his name displayed in bold print in our neighborhood stirs up overwhelming feelings of despair for many of us and and our response does not reflect the character of people who choose the Democratic Party.

We the people have had enough.

Dottie Johnshoy,

Missoula

