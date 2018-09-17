Are you getting disturbing phone polls this week? Poll takers are violating scientific protocols, preventing citizens from making informed policy decisions.
I took three lengthy phone polls recently. Callers alleged independence of any political campaign, promising to pose questions in a nonpartisan way, plus presenting a trustful demeanor (I pester them up front because survey analysis was part of my profession).
All were push polls, i.e., the pollster lied. The clear reason was they dredged information on a key Senate race in November 2018. The first focused more on issues, candidates and fact-finding questions pro and con, but there were more questions for the incumbent's party. The pollster then asked if I changed my mind from information he alone provided.
Others included both the push-poll practices mentioned, featured one Senate candidate attacking and defending himself from his opponent, misrepresented “dark money," and presented campaign rhetoric as true without examination.
These Montana push polls prejudice scientific social surveying for public policy Those naming themselves “researchers” deceive even more.
These polls ran to 15 minutes of customized political influence. If you get one, my advice is to hang up. Make candidates debate their points in public.
Bruce Russell Sr.,
Missoula