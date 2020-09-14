Hansen an advocate for public schools

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the 2019 Montana Legislature, House Bill 211, sponsored by Llew Jones (R-Conrad), was designed to address the current Montana teacher shortage by offering new and recently hired teachers up to $12,000 in student loan repayment for committing to teach three years in Montana public schools.

This legislation would be a win-win for both new teachers and for school districts in Montana that are struggling to fill teaching positions. It was a bill that both parties could get behind in order to maintain the quality of Montana’s public schools.

Representative Tschida voted against this measure ostensibly because it would benefit public schools. Never mind that the Montana legislature is constitutionally charged with funding and maintaining public schools in Montana. In voting against his own party and voting against Montana’s public schools, Tschida has aligned himself with those who would tear down Montana’s public schools in favor of private, non inclusive, schools. In spite of his efforts, HB 211 passed and is law.

LouAnn Hansen is a retired educator with 35 years of service to Montana students and is a dedicated advocate for Montana’s public achools. Please support LouAnn Hansen in November for HD 97.

Bridget Johnson,

Missoula

