Hansen counters Tschida's extremism

Hansen counters Tschida's extremism

From his guest column dated April 22, it appeared that a local representative, Republican Brad Tschida, was in the delirium of COVID-19: “Barbershops have closed!” “The media has created this panic.” There is no vaccine or cure, so we might as well ignore it and get back to work (in April). He wrote: “It is time to allow our high school seniors and special education students to return to the classroom.” He gave us a whole new meaning for “test tube babies.” His cronies intend (with a Governor Gianforte), to limit any county’s ability to decide issues like school closures locally.

His opponent is Democrat LouAnn Hansen, who has actually helped her community in Lolo. Instead of Tschida’s extreme (unrepresentative) ideology, Hansen is pragmatic and a worker.

He skipped the special session in January because he was on vacation. Discussion with a former Republican legislator indicated (to me) that Tschida is not really a worker, and simply votes “no” so that he does not need to study the issues.

If I could vote in House District 97, Hansen earned my support. Instead, I will vote for Willis Curdy, who answers my questions and attends sessions with other legislators.

George Hart,

Missoula

 

