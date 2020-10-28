Hansen endorsed by many organizations

For anyone who knows LouAnn Hansen, it will come as no surprise the number of diverse organizations endorsing her candidacy for HD97. Education, background, experience and community involvement are considerations in the vetting process. The following organizations are endorsing LouAnn: Montana Federation of Public Employees, MT AFL-CIO, Missoula Area Central Labor Council, Carol’s List, Future Now, MT Conservation Voters, Missoula Fire Fighters Local 271, Equality Montana, and Pete Buttigieg and his Win The Era Committee.