Hansen is champion of transparency

I'm dismayed by (Republican candidate for House District 97) Brad Tschida’s apparent lack of concern regarding Montana law. Tschida has not filed information regarding his campaign finances as mandated by Montana’s commissioner of political practices. The recent deadline to do that has passed.
Since the COPP is charged with providing a public forum that candidates for elected offices must use to report campaign finances, this is important. Disregard for this law makes it impossible for voters to follow the money flowing into Tschida’s campaign. Since Brad Tschida is an incumbent, it is reasonable to expect that he is aware of the law. I do believe that this lapse shows a lack of respect for voters and a disregard for our democratic process. A candidate with no accountability is not the type of person I want to represent me in the Montana Legislature.
LouAnn Hansen (D) for HD97 has my support. Hansen has long been active in our community, showing leadership in getting things done. She is a champion of transparency, and urges voters to contact her personally to discuss issues and concerns.
It's time for a change. Please join me in voting for LouAnn Hansen (D) for HD 97.
Linda Cox,
Missoula
