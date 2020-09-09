 Skip to main content
Hansen is independent thinker

Ballots for the 2020 election are due out in about a month. It’s time to look at one specific race for the Montana Legislature that should particularly concern voters, the race for House District 97, pitting political newcomer LouAnn Hansen (D) against incumbent Brad Tschida (R).

Tschida lives outside the district he professes to represent, but Hansen has lived in the district for 36 years. Hansen has been actively involved in the community over the years while Tschida magically appears in the district during election time, feigns concern about his constituency, but after the election he’s noticeably AWOL.

Tschida’s main claims to fame are his voting “no” on legislation because he can’t be bothered to do the research required to be an informed legislator and choosing party over people. Most recently, Tschida excoriated members of his own party in an opinion(ated) piece because they chose to work across the aisle for the good of the people and bucked the far right party line.

Hansen, a principled moderate, conscientious and independent thinker knows that she has to work across the aisle to do what’s right for the people of Montana.

Vote LouAnn Hansen for HD97 to work for all.

Jean Belangie-Nye,

Lolo

