Hansen is organized, efficient and hardworking

I am urging voters in House District 97 to vote for LouAnn Hansen for the Montana Legislature — if you want someone who is organized, efficient and will give the job her all-out effort.

She is one you can count on as she did when the rains came and streams flooded in the Lolo area, took action and the community sandbagged to protect homes; as she did as a university supporter and helped provide an attractive living group for incoming students (sewing curtains, yard work, etc.).

LouAnn Hansen is a fourth-generation Montanan, retired public school teacher and a hard-working lady who will take an active part doing the job as a legislator for us all and our children.

Carmelita Bullock,

Missoula

