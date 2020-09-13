Hansen will put Montanans first

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Given that the election is a little less than two months away, it’s time to explore the record of incumbent Brad Tschida (R) during the past legislative session. Let’s start with House Bill 175.

The summary of this bill reads as follows: ratifies union negotiated state and university employee base pay, health insurance, and raises in per diem. This bill was carried by representative Julie Dooling (R). In essence, the bill was intended to provide for a state employee pay plan. This bill was a bipartisan effort to make sure that the state of Montana can run smoothly.

Tschida, in his finite wisdom, thought that it would be best to oppose his own party and vote "no" on the bill, thus negating the hard work of negotiators on both sides of the aisle, and possibly throwing Montana state government into a labor dispute.

Fortunately, the majority of legislators on both sides of the aisle deemed it necessary to get this accomplished. “Vote No” Tschida was unable to derail this bill and state government.

It’s time for a change in HD97. Vote LouAnn Hansen, who will always put Montanans first.

Lee Conway,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0