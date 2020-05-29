Happy to meet a Mansfield politician

I read Kathy Brandt's guest column (May 14) regarding her brother, Dr. Al Olszewski.
He sat at our table at the Chamber of Commerce February banquet. My daughter, Shannon Brown, introduced him to all at the table as the oldest of seven children in Great Falls, and a fine surgeon.
He is a wonderful male, but when he told me he is a Mike Mansfield politician, I was so happy that I had met him, for Mike Mansfield was Montana's finest.
Anna Marie Clouse,
Missoula
