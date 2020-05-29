Happy to meet a Mansfield politician

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I read Kathy Brandt's guest column (May 14) regarding her brother, Dr. Al Olszewski.

He sat at our table at the Chamber of Commerce February banquet. My daughter, Shannon Brown, introduced him to all at the table as the oldest of seven children in Great Falls, and a fine surgeon.

He is a wonderful male, but when he told me he is a Mike Mansfield politician, I was so happy that I had met him, for Mike Mansfield was Montana's finest.

Anna Marie Clouse,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1