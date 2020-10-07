Happy with waste service

In response to Gina Supola's complaint (letter, Oct. 2) against the outrageous cost of Republic Services:
I've lived here my whole life and I've found Republic's services to be outstanding. They show up on all holidays, through iced-up roads and feet of snow. Furthermore, if I have need to haul something to the dump the cost is minimal. I also figure it's my personal responsibility to get rid of mattresses and the like so would never consider putting it out anyway. Their employees are polite and some of the hardest working people I know.
If Supola has such a beef with the services here in Missoula, Las Vegas is just southwest of us and she can head back. The overpricing of "many products and services in general in this town," is a complaint by many of the out-of-staters who are attempting to adjust Missoula to the environment in which they left.
Brett Gordon,
Missoula
