I have commuted by bike for 16 years, through many places. In the last 12 months, I have biked 2,310 miles around Missoula. (Thanks, Missoula in Motion, for the statistics.)
Everywhere I have lived, I have needed to learn about the local bike laws out of respect for other road users and my safety. Missoula is the first place I have needed to carry justification because of the countless times that I have been harassed. I carry a Montana Bike Laws pocket guide with me in case any of those harassers would like to stop and actually learn about the bike laws of our state.
Last Saturday, on our 1-mile stretch to the market, two separate cars on Fifth and on Higgins harassed my partner and me by yelling and honking at us to get off the road. Both of those streets have two lanes and shared bike/car lanes! Bikes are allowed to ride on the road.
Since biker harassment happens so frequently, I am ready with my pocket guide and yell back to pull over to read about the rules. No one does. I laugh every time I see the Missoula Bike Friendly City signs. Hopefully. Please know the rules.
Errin Koehler,
Missoula