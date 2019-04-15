In response to Associated Press Science Writer Seth Borenstein’s article on global warming (April 8):
Borenstein states that in the last 60 years, roughly, the world has lost enough ice, through global warming, to cover the United States with 4 feet of ice. That’s not quite an inch a year in ice loss for the whole world’s ice deposits (48 inches divided by 60 years equals 0.8 inches a year).
Roughly 15,000 years ago ice covered all of Canada and a small portion of the United States, creating, by the way, Glacial Lake Missoula. The ice was up to 12,000 feet thick and it all melted in about 3,000 years! That’s 4 feet a year, which is 60 times faster than 0.8 inches a year.
That was major global warming and the few humans here had nothing to do with that. Many ice ages have come and gone in the last couple million years, with interglacial times (warm periods) of thousands of years in between. That’s what we are in now; an interglacial time. Oceans have fallen and risen hundreds of feet as a result and they will continue to do so.
There is no question that we are in a global warming period, but to say or suggest that it’s 100 percent human-caused now, with mother earth’s history of cooling and warming, is hard for me to believe.
David Bennett,
Thompson Falls