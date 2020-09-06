Harder to hack hand-counted vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Well folks, its hardly a surprise that the Trump campaign has filed suit against Montana to stop our counties' ability to determine the best method to conduct voting. Yep, the man of 140 executive orders thinks our governor shouldn't be able to enact one during a pandemic to ensure you can vote safely.

Our pandemic is affecting tribal areas quite heavily. Why shouldn't the populations that have the highest percentage of service in the U.S. military be able to vote safely?

Why shouldn't anyone who feels at risk in public be able to vote safely?

Why is our mail slowing down right now under the expert management of “all the best people?”

“Suppress the Vote!” That's the rallying cry to end Democratic institutions.

Your vote only counts if they count your vote as you cast it. Hackers as young as teens have repeatedly demonstrated our voting machines are corruptible. Our FBI confirms: "Russians hacked two Florida voting systems; the FBI and DeSantis refuse to release details," Politico, May 14, 2019.

Why are we being herded into voting booths after years of safe vote-by-mail elections? Its harder to hack a vote that is counted by hand with witnesses.

Russia, are you listening?