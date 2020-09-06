 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harder to hack hand-counted vote

Harder to hack hand-counted vote

{{featured_button_text}}

Well folks, its hardly a surprise that the Trump campaign has filed suit against Montana to stop our counties' ability to determine the best method to conduct voting. Yep, the man of 140 executive orders thinks our governor shouldn't be able to enact one during a pandemic to ensure you can vote safely.

Our pandemic is affecting tribal areas quite heavily. Why shouldn't the populations that have the highest percentage of service in the U.S. military be able to vote safely?

Why shouldn't anyone who feels at risk in public be able to vote safely?

Why is our mail slowing down right now under the expert management of “all the best people?”

“Suppress the Vote!” That's the rallying cry to end Democratic institutions.

Your vote only counts if they count your vote as you cast it. Hackers as young as teens have repeatedly demonstrated our voting machines are corruptible. Our FBI confirms: "Russians hacked two Florida voting systems; the FBI and DeSantis refuse to release details," Politico, May 14, 2019.

Why are we being herded into voting booths after years of safe vote-by-mail elections? Its harder to hack a vote that is counted by hand with witnesses.

Russia, are you listening?

Suzanne Parson,

St. Ignatius

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden, Bullock and broke
Letters

Biden, Bullock and broke

Vice President Joe Biden has said he will be the most progressive president since FDR. I agree. Senator Sanders said the radical ideas of the …

Mixed messages on face masks
Letters

Mixed messages on face masks

In Missoula, the health department is saying only cloth face coverings are OK, except for when eating. I must order my food with a mask, but c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News