Harrington's comments misleading

In his TV ad, Wibaux County Sheriff Shane Harrington, criticizing Steve Bullock. Harrington states that Bullock “refuses to stand up for law and order.” Bullock's record indicates otherwise. Having served as a peace officer at MTDOJ for about 20 years under the past four AGs before I retired, I can attest to the fact that Harrington’s assertion is patently false. For example, as Attorney General, Bullock formed alliances between virtually every state, federal, and local law enforcement agency in Montana, including Wibaux County, to combat Internet and digital crime such as child exploitation. With respect to DOJ's law enforcement responsibilities, each of the attorneys general for whom I worked carried out his responsibilities vigorously and fairly, with honor and integrity. Bullock remains a staunch supporter of law enforcement.