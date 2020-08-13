You have permission to edit this article.
Harrington's comments misleading

In his TV ad, Wibaux County Sheriff Shane Harrington, criticizing Steve Bullock. Harrington states that Bullock “refuses to stand up for law and order.” Bullock's record indicates otherwise. Having served as a peace officer at MTDOJ for about 20 years under the past four AGs before I retired, I can attest to the fact that Harrington’s assertion is patently false. For example, as Attorney General, Bullock formed alliances between virtually every state, federal, and local law enforcement agency in Montana, including Wibaux County, to combat Internet and digital crime such as child exploitation. With respect to DOJ's law enforcement responsibilities, each of the attorneys general for whom I worked carried out his responsibilities vigorously and fairly, with honor and integrity. Bullock remains a staunch supporter of law enforcement.

Maybe it’s legal, but I think it’s inappropriate for a law enforcement officer, while in uniform and ostensibly on duty, to publicly campaign for a candidate. Doing so gives the appearance that justice may not be so blind when it comes to people who don’t agree with the officer’s politics. Harrington’s misleading comments serve only to fuel the perception, perhaps held too widely today, that justice is not applied equally to everyone.

Jimmy Weg

Helena

