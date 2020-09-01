Has Republican Party lost its soul?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Has Donald Trump hijacked the Republican Party? What has happened to the party of conservatives? What has happened to the party of decency?

Trump has no platform for his second term. The only hint is Trump has said he is not responsible for anything or any actions! How can the Republican Party support that?

Trump has told over 20,000 lies since he has been president. He has no empathy and is a bully. Trump has added over $six trillion to the deficit. And what have we received for this large deficit? The rich got richer!

Trump has made cuts to or eliminated the following programs: agriculture, commerce, education, energy, health, human services, homeland security, housing, interior and justice departments.

Why does the Republican Party put up with over $13 million just to play golf for Trump? Why has the Republican Party put up with seven people in the Trump administration arrested and sentenced to jail? Since Trump took office, 416 people working for him have quit or been fired. Trump has shown he cannot work with others.