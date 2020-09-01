Has Republican Party lost its soul?

Has Donald Trump hijacked the Republican Party? What has happened to the party of conservatives? What has happened to the party of decency?
Trump has no platform for his second term. The only hint is Trump has said he is not responsible for anything or any actions! How can the Republican Party support that?
Trump has told over 20,000 lies since he has been president. He has no empathy and is a bully. Trump has added over $six trillion to the deficit. And what have we received for this large deficit? The rich got richer!
Trump has made cuts to or eliminated the following programs: agriculture, commerce, education, energy, health, human services, homeland security, housing, interior and justice departments.
Why does the Republican Party put up with over $13 million just to play golf for Trump? Why has the Republican Party put up with seven people in the Trump administration arrested and sentenced to jail? Since Trump took office, 416 people working for him have quit or been fired. Trump has shown he cannot work with others.
Where was the Republican Party when Trump cut funds from children's health insurance? When he allowed children to be kept in cages? Why? Here is a fact that should be taken into account. Since 1965, the Republicans have been in power 28 years. And the Democrats 25 years in power. The Republicans had 120 indictments, 89 convictions, 34 prison sentences. The Democrats had three indictments, one conviction, one prison sentence!
What has happened to the Republican Party? Has the Republican Party lost its soul?
LaVon D. Brillhart,
Dillon
