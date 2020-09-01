 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Has Republican Party lost its soul?

Has Republican Party lost its soul?

{{featured_button_text}}

Has Donald Trump hijacked the Republican Party? What has happened to the party of conservatives? What has happened to the party of decency?

Trump has no platform for his second term. The only hint is Trump has said he is not responsible for anything or any actions! How can the Republican Party support that?

Trump has told over 20,000 lies since he has been president. He has no empathy and is a bully. Trump has added over $six trillion to the deficit. And what have we received for this large deficit? The rich got richer!

Trump has made cuts to or eliminated the following programs: agriculture, commerce, education, energy, health, human services, homeland security, housing, interior and justice departments.

Why does the Republican Party put up with over $13 million just to play golf for Trump? Why has the Republican Party put up with seven people in the Trump administration arrested and sentenced to jail? Since Trump took office, 416 people working for him have quit or been fired. Trump has shown he cannot work with others.

Where was the Republican Party when Trump cut funds from children's health insurance? When he allowed children to be kept in cages? Why? Here is a fact that should be taken into account. Since 1965, the Republicans have been in power 28 years. And the Democrats 25 years in power. The Republicans had 120 indictments, 89 convictions, 34 prison sentences. The Democrats had three indictments, one conviction, one prison sentence!

What has happened to the Republican Party? Has the Republican Party lost its soul? 

LaVon D. Brillhart,

Dillon

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bullock has F rating from NRA
Letters

Bullock has F rating from NRA

The crime and rioting in the Democratic-controlled cities is widespread. In many cases the publicly elected officials are supporting this dest…

Trump too mean to be president
Letters

Trump too mean to be president

Donald Trump is mean. This is hardly a job recommendation. A president needs to be tough, but there is a difference between being tough and me…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News