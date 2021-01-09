Hatred of Republicans blinds left from seeing corruption

The last few days reading all the opinions has shown that there very little memory of the last year, the days of the burning, looting, rioting, destroying, killing that these people all supported and looked the other way.

So when Steve Daines' resignation is put on the desk, Jon Tester's better be right next to it. To call for resignations from people who only asked that the allegations be looked into by the people we elect is an outrage at the least.

Many people suffered the same fate all year last year that happened at the steps of the Capitol. And to say it was all one group is insane. It has already been shown there were many groups in that building: QAnon, Black Lives Matter (of course that guy was just "documenting" and I'm sure we will find some Antifa was in there also). That's why we wait for the evidence, not start calling for resignations.

Donald Trump didn't incite that with his claims, he brought the truth to the forefront, which he has been doing all along. But the hatred the left has for any Republican blinds them from seeing the corruption.

Unite? I don't think so, not with all this rhetoric.

Susan Montelius,

Missoula

