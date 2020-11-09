 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Have patience

Have patience

{{featured_button_text}}

Let the election process go through its complete course.

The media is jumping the gun by calling this election for Biden now. (Nov. 7).

There are severe accusations pending of vote count irregularities.

Biden can win, but only with the opposition believing the process was fair or we are in for a bumpy road. Biden should want to let the truth come out or his presidency will be miserable if half the nation believes he stole power with fraud. He needs to be patient and win fair and square.

There are many respected Americans that have severe doubts in regard to process integrity.

This is not about Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

This is about “a Republic if you can keep it”(Ben Franklin)

Many Americans have deep distrust in the election process right now. Those people may or may not be mistaken.

In order for our nation to heal and for peaceful change of power this time and in future elections, we must get to the bottom of this.

We must restore confidence in elections, so the looser knows he lost fairly.

Be patient and let this process happen. What’s the rush?!

Hopefully the courts will honestly sort this out so it does not spill out into the streets.

If we can sort this out and restore confidence in elections, we will also be restoring confidence in the courts.

This would be a great day for America and a good example to the world.

Who cares who wins the presidency if we loose our Republic in the process. The process must have integrity or we have lost our Republic as Franklin feared.

Be patient and diligent America. Look for the truth without bias. We should want truth.

If we can’t restore confidence in elections we don’t have a nation.

We can tolerate/endure bad leaders for a time and recover, but if we loose the Republic we are in real bad shape. Chill...take a deep breath...be patient.

We have a good system. Let it work.

Mark French,

Plains 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Ballots can be manipulated
Letters

Ballots can be manipulated

Dino Rossi (R) ran for governor in Washington in 2004. After several recounts by the Democrats for Christine Gregoire, Rossi lost by 129 ballo…

Angry and sad over elk slaughter
Letters

Angry and sad over elk slaughter

I’m speechless, angry and so, so sad: 100 “wannabe hunters” shoot into an elk herd, killing 50 and injuring an unknown number? Really? These a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News