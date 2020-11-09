Have patience

Let the election process go through its complete course.

The media is jumping the gun by calling this election for Biden now. (Nov. 7).

There are severe accusations pending of vote count irregularities.

Biden can win, but only with the opposition believing the process was fair or we are in for a bumpy road. Biden should want to let the truth come out or his presidency will be miserable if half the nation believes he stole power with fraud. He needs to be patient and win fair and square.

There are many respected Americans that have severe doubts in regard to process integrity.

This is not about Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

This is about “a Republic if you can keep it”(Ben Franklin)

Many Americans have deep distrust in the election process right now. Those people may or may not be mistaken.

In order for our nation to heal and for peaceful change of power this time and in future elections, we must get to the bottom of this.

We must restore confidence in elections, so the looser knows he lost fairly.

Be patient and let this process happen. What’s the rush?!