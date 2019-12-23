Dear U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester:
I commend to your attention an article certain to abolish spinelessness among Republican senators. The article, published online and written by Juleanna Glover, is “There’s a Surprisingly Plausible Path to Removing Trump from Office.” It offers means by which Republican senators may fearlessly honor their oaths “to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.” They may do so without threat of vengeance from their president or constituents, even as they vote to convict or acquit him in his Senate trial.
To deflect vengeance calls merely for a secret ballot, which every voter enjoys in each election, municipal, state or national. It seems unthinkable to deprive serving senators of the same confidentiality.
As Glover points out, only three holdout Republican senators might bring a secret ballot to the coming trial. So, I urge you both to call in now any favors that your Senatorial colleagues owe you. Begin immediately to campaign among our senators to establish a secret ballot as an indispensable part of Donald Trump’s trial and of the impeachments and trials of presidents who follow him.
Richard Friary,
Florence