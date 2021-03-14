 Skip to main content
HB 257, 121 and SB 108 should be stopped

The question is: Should elected officials have the final say on how local Montana health departments and communities deal with a health crisis? Three legislative bills (HB 257 and 121 and SB 108) would hamper the ability of local health officials to respond to events like the current pandemic that has killed almost 1,400 Montanans.

Missoula's city/county health department has been working overtime for a year now, not just educating people on safe behaviors, but providing for vaccinations, testing and contact tracing — on top of their regular duties.

I was on Missoula's Air Quality Advisory Council for 17 years and so attended many meetings of the Missoula County Health Board. The board includes medical and public health personnel, concerned citizens and at least one county commissioner. Their goal is to provide the greatest good in terms of health and safety for the most people. They listen well to the public and to available experts before they make decisions.

To put less-qualified officials in the position of changing or undoing those decisions is foolhardy and puts Montana citizens' health at risk. HB 257 and 121 and SB 108 should be stopped. Legislators need to hear from you at 406-444-0912 or leg.mt.gov.

Jan Hoem,

Missoula

