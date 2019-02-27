In response to Jessica Wilkerson’s letter of Feb. 26:
"Yes" on House Bill 284, to assure our choices are honored and not overruled by corporations, non-government organizations, Department of Public Health and Human Services and others. Keep government out of our private lives and deaths. The large body of work that attempted to legalize euthanasia in the nation clearly favors predatory corporations and others at the expense of the us, the expendable. They lead with emotional promotions to pass laws that are written to benefit corporations.
Read the language and stand for the individual first, then vote "yes" on HB284.
Bradley Williams,
president,
Montanans Against Assisted Suicide,
Hamilton