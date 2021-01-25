HB138 is unnecessary and harmful to many

For private landowners in Montana, please consider these facts in opposition to HB138 which would allow trapping on private land without written permission of the landowner.

It would be quite easy for a trapper to claim they had, “Spoken to someone”, as a claim they got permission, with no real proof the property owner actually gave consent.

In the meantime, trappers could sneak onto private land, set traps that present a clear and present danger, without the land owner ever being aware of what was happening.

People sneak. People lie. HB138 would put private property owners and law enforcement in a terrible "he said/she said" position.

HB138 also makes a Conservation License optional. A Conservation License is legally required for all resident and non-resident licenses to hunt, fish and trap. They only cost $8.

A telephone number and a conservation tag are important so that landowners can find (and report) trappers who are trespassing. HB138 would shield trappers from liability and culpability for actions on land they had no right to be on.