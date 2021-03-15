HB279, HB329 have no place Montana

As the second half of this legislative session begins, tax credit bills designed to fund private schools with public monies are still active. HB279 and HB329 will reduce monies to the general fund forcing Montanans to pay for schools like the Governor’s Petra Academy - a school that discourages attendance by special needs students and pushes creationism for science. Montanans can research the consequences of these bills. Arizona exposed the fraud in these systems extensively. The tax credit purports to give greater access to private schools by allowing donations for scholarships to students of need. Instead, many of these schools hiked their tuition making access still impossible. The “scholarships” were given to current students without regard to need becoming a scheme to pay tuition via a tax write-off. Many schools failed to even give scholarships. Executives running the schools enriched themselves with the monies. Despite promises of increasing minority access, the schools, upon research, became even more disproportionately white. 350 million was taken from the public fund which led to cuts in services for public schools, the disabled, and services to the poor. These ALEC bills have no place in a state that values a strong public education system.