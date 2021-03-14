HB407 violates right to clean environment

Montana’s Constitution guarantees our right to a clean and healthful environment. HB 407 would violate that right. By passing the bill, Montana legislators would shirk their responsibility to “provide adequate remedies for the protection of the environmental life support system” as defined in our state Constitution Article IX.

HB 407 would strip power from Montana municipalities by forbidding them to limit the distribution of plastic packaging that is harmful to Montana’s environment and harmful to Montanans.

A 2019 Environment Montana study revealed that microplastics are pervasive in Montana waterways, with 50% of the sites containing microplastic fragments and 18% containing microplastic film. These are the types of materials that will be protected by this bill — rigid plastics, polystyrene, clear plastic containers, plastic bags, and plastic food wrappers. The constitution was not written to protect plastic; it was written to protect the “environment in Montana for present and future generations” not to mention one of our greatest economic assets: our wild and scenic rivers.

HB 407 would limit local governments' ability to respond to constituent priorities. If individual jurisdictions want to take measures to reduce pollution, they should be allowed to make that choice without being overruled by the state.