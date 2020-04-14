HD 96 candidate will work to lower property taxes

My name is Dakota Hileman. As a former candidate for Missoula City Council and as a current candidate for the Montana House of Representatives, District 96, I have seen the ravaging effects that high property taxes have had on our families and on our economy.

That’s why, as your next representative, I will advocate for lower property taxes by introducing a bill allowing our cities and towns to tax in different ways, and in ways that don’t always put the burden on Montanans. Our people are tired of being taxed to death, therefore some of our tax burden should be placed on our tourists, as well.