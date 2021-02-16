 Skip to main content
Headline should have focused on problem-solving

Regarding the Missoulian headline, "Tens of thousands of asylum seekers in Mexico to be allowed in US" (Feb. 12):

Very poor choice of headline. How about "Biden administration moves to address humanitarian crisis at US border." Your headline suggests that the floodgates are opening. Hopefully your readers actually read the article.

The reality of what is happening was made clear in your online edition. Good job on that. From the inhuman living conditions at the border to the more than 600 children who are still separated from their parents, the Biden administration inherited a total mess. Your headline seemed a dog whistle to the past administration's policies rather than pointing out the empathetic problem-solving that is present in the Biden administration.

Treating people humanely is what should happen in "The Sparkling City on The Hill." Accuracy by the fourth estate is paramount in a functioning democracy.

Michael Jones,

Missoula

